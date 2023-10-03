Amid Maha political turmoil, Shinde, Fadnavis meet Amit Shah in Delhi

Fadnavis
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Amid purported annoyance of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is not attending cabinet meetings, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in the nation capital on Tuesday and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The fact that Ajit Pawar, who heads a breakaway NCP faction that is a member of the ruling coalition, is not accompanying the duo have added to the rift rumours.

According to sources, Shinde and Fadnavis, cancelling all their engagements, left for Delhi to confer with Shah, and were briefing him on the state’s political situation and Ajit Pawar’s attitude and demands. They were also discussing the planned cabinet expansion.

Ajit Pawar is said to be annoyed for some days now and is skipping cabinet meetings, with the delay in the cabinet expansion and appointment of Guardian Ministers among the reasons for him sulking.

