Amid stricter UAE rules, surge in visa rejections hit Indian travelers to Dubai

Indian travellers aiming to visit Dubai are facing higher visa rejection rates after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently changed its visa rules and implemented stricter requirements for tourist visa applications.

Earlier, nearly 98 to 99 per cent of visa applications were approved, but recent reports show approximately 5 to 6 per cent of visa applications being rejected daily even if all documentations are found to be in order.

Visa rejections

The implementation of these stringent measures has resulted in high unpredictability and economic losses among tourists.

Travel agents affirm that even applications that they deem well-ready are being turned down. The director of Passio Travels, Nikhil Kumar, said it was shocking that his many applications were rejected even when they attached confirmed flight tickets and hotel details.

“Earlier, the rejection rate for Dubai visas was just 1-2%. This was before the new rules were enforced. We are now getting at least 5-6 visa rejections per day from nearly 100 applications daily. Even when confirmed flight tickets and hotel stay details are attached, the visa applications are being rejected,” said Nikhil Kumar quoted by TOI.

Rishikesh Pujari of Vihar Travels recalled an incident in which a family of four prepared the application to Toto perfection, only to be turned down without valid explanations, according to the TOI reports.

This shift in policy has left travellers at a loss as they find themselves locked out, not only being required to pay the costs incurred in the visa fee but also the costs of cancelled flights and accommodation bookings.

Vijay Thakkar from Hasmukh Travels shared his concern that many of the clients had incurred hefty amounts on their travel bookings.

Key requirements for new visa policy

Financial proof: The visitors need to provide evidence of the availability of adequate funds amounting to Dh 3,000 (approximately 816 USD or Rs 67,948). This can be in cash or as a credit card equivalent.

Return ticket: Some of the conditions include that a valid return ticket is mandatory. This ensures that travellers have a planned exit from the UAE which is important for visa approval.

Proof of accommodation: Foreign visitors must have evidence of accommodation arrangements during the time they will be in the country. This can include hotel bookings or a letter from relatives or friends living in the UAE.

Passport validity: The most crucial measure is that the passports should have at least six months of validity from the date of the journey.

Speaking to the Khaleej Times, agents clarified that proof of stay, return tickets, and bank statements must be uploaded to their systems to ensure visa approval.