Amit Shah to participate in roadshow in Old City of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to participate in a roadshow to be organized in the Old City of Hyderabad.

The roadshow, scheduled for 5 pm on May 1, will take place in Gowlipura within the Charminar Assembly constituency.

Amit Shah’s participation is in support of Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. This marks the first instance of a top BJP leader partaking in an election rally in the Old City.

In a recent election rally address, Amit Shah stated that if the saffron party regains power at the Centre, it would terminate the four job reservations for Muslims in Telangana.

Instead, reservations would be extended to the Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segment areas:

Malakpet Karwan Goshamahal Charminar Chandrayangutta Yakutpura Bahadurpura

Since 2004, the constituency has been represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

As the 2024 general elections are approaching, BJP leaders including Amit Shah started participating in roadshows in Hyderabad as the saffron party is striving to clinch victory in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.