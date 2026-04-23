Amjad Ullah Khan appointed as Telangana Quresh Conference advisor

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan was on Wednesday, April 22, appointed the Telangana advisor of the Quresh Conference.

Following his appointment, the MBT Spokesperson issued a statement on Thursday, expressing gratitude to the President of the Quresh Conference, Sanober Ali Qureshi for reposing trust and confidence in him.

Amjad Ullah Khan also extended his appreciation to Mohammed Nabi Qureshi, President, Karnataka State Quresh Conference, and other committee members who personally met him and handed over the appointment certificate.

“This responsibility is not merely a designation but a serious commitment towards serving the Quresh community with dedication, sincerity, and a strong sense of accountability,” Khan said. He stressed that he will work tirelessly for the welfare, empowerment, and overall progress of the community in Telangana.

MEDIA STATEMENT



Sanobar Ali Qureshi Announces Appointment of Amjed Ullah Khan as Telangana State Advisor of Quresh Conference



Hyderabad, April 20, 2026:



Mr. Sanobar Ali Qureshi, Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Founder & National President of Quresh Conference (Regd.),… pic.twitter.com/2jYP4H9NZU — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) April 23, 2026

Amjad Ullah Khan also said that he looks forward to working closely with the leadership and members of the Quresh Conference across India to address key issues faced by the community and to strengthen collective efforts for social justice, unity, and upliftment at both state and national levels.

Reiterating his commitment, Khan assured that he will strive to contribute meaningfully towards the holistic development of the Quresh community and once again thanked the organization for giving him this opportunity to serve.