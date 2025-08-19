AMU fee hike protest ends, varsity says new ‘understanding’ reached

Aligarh: The three-week-long student protest at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) ended early Monday when two student leaders, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 14, broke their fast following a breakthrough on the fee hike issue.

AMU proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali told PTI that the university had reached an understanding on a “new compromise formula” regarding the annual fees. Details of the revised fee structure, however, have not been officially disclosed.

He added that the university had also agreed to hold long-pending students’ union elections in December, meeting another key demand of the protesters.

The resolution came as concern mounted over the deteriorating health of the two hunger strikers. The campus heaved a sigh of relief in the morning as police forces stationed at the gates for 10 days were withdrawn.

But by afternoon, heavy police and paramilitary deployment returned after reports that activists of Hindu Raksha Dal planned to hold a Hanuman Chalisa ceremony at the university entrance to “purify” the campus.

This followed claims that a protester had raised pro-Palestine slogans during the recent agitation.

Asked about the allegation, Proctor Waseem said, “The matter has come to our notice, but I cannot comment until a full probe is conducted.”

On the fresh security measures, he added, “This step has been taken by the police to ensure there is no breach of peace from any quarter.”