AMU hosts lecture on “The Quran and the Earth”

Aligarh: The K.A. Nizami Centre for Quranic Studies, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), organized a lecture on “The Quran and the Earth” as part of its ongoing Quran Extension Lecture Series: “Creative Wonders of Allah in the Quran – A Scientific Study Series.”

According to a press note delivering the keynote address, Dr. Ahmad Mujtaba Siddiqui, Department of Geography, AMU, explored the Quranic descriptions of the Earth, its ecological balance, and the interrelationship between nature and humanity.

Dr. Siddiqui emphasized the remarkable alignment between modern geographical and environmental studies and the Quranic perspective on sustainability, climate patterns, and the responsible use of Earth’s resources. He underscored the ethical obligation of humankind to preserve and protect nature, viewing it as a divine trust.

In his presidential remarks, Professor A.R. Kidwai, Director of the Centre, stated that the Holy Quran repeatedly calls upon humankind to observe, reflect, and protect the natural world. The alignment of Quranic wisdom with contemporary scientific knowledge reinforces the importance of environmental stewardship as a divine obligation.”

Dr. Arshad Iqbal conducted the programme while Noman Badar proposed a vote of thanks.