Amul to sponsor USA cricket team in T20 World Cup

New Delhi: Indian dairy giant Amul will sponsor the USA cricket team in the T20 World Cup in June, the country’s cricket board announced on Thursday.

The USA will be making their tournament debut as co-hosts of the tournament beginning June 1. Part of the event, including the semifinals and finals, will take place in the Caribbean.

Amul was named the Lead Arm sponsor of the USA national team at an event in New York.

The World Cup opener will be played between USA and Canada on June 1.

The Indian dairy behemoth with global footprints has sponsored cricket teams in the past as well including the Netherlands. Amul milk is also now being sold in the USA.

USA recently beat Canada 4-0 in a bilateral series.

Venu Pisike, Chairman of USA Cricket, said: “Collaborating with esteemed brands like Amul inspires us to strive for excellence both on and off the field.”

“The goodness of Amul Milk will empower the USA Cricket team to win hearts and laurels from across the world. We wish our best to the team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024,” Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul, added.