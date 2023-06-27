Andhra: 2 more tigers die in Indira Gandhi Zoo Park of Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Two more tigers died in a span of 24 hours in Indira Gandhi Zoological Park of Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The death toll of animals has risen to 5 in the last three months in Vizag Zoo which include three tigers, a zebra and a giraffe.

Vizag Chief Conservator of Forests Srikantanath Reddy told ANI that a 22-year-old Bengal tiger named Janaki died due to organ failure from age repeated issues on Saturday morning. On the same night, another 23 years old bengal tiger Kumari also died of an old age problem.

Also Read Andhra: Leopard captured after attacking child in Tirumala

“A tigress named Kumari Housed in ARC (Animal Rescue Centre) aged about 23 years died late at night on the 24th. While 22 years old Janaki tiger died on Saturday morning.

Kumari was born in the year 2000 and brought to the ARC from Famous Circus in 2007. The average lifespan of a tiger in the wild is around 12-15 years.

“However, under the care of the ARC staff, Tigress (Kumari) was able to live to the age of 23 years,” said Srikanth Reddy.

He stated that The White Tiger Kumari in Indira Gandhi Zoo at Visakhapatnam died at 19 on May 8. “Kumari was born in 2004 and brought to Vizag Zoo with her male partner in 2007 from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad,” Srikanta Reddy added.

Earlier this year in May month, a 10-year-old female giraffe named May died of illness in the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam here on May 17th, the zoo officials said.

The average lifespan of a giraffe is around 20-25 years. May was brought from the Negara Zoo in Malaysia in 2013 when she was four months.

After the postmortem of May, doctors found 16 kgs of sand in her stomach.