Andhra assembly polls: TDP announces second list of candidates

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday, March 14, announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Party supremo Chandrababu Naidu announced 34 names.

Taking to his X account, Naidu said that the selection of candidates was based on public opinion.

“The first list of candidates contesting on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming 2024 elections has already been placed before the public. Now we have brought you the second list with 34 more candidates. As always in the selection of candidates, public opinion has been given priority in this list as well. I request the people of the state to bless all the TDP candidates and make them win #TDPJSPBJPTogether,” he wrote on X.

వచ్చే 2024 ఎన్నికల్లో తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ తరపున పోటీ చేసే అభ్యర్థుల మొదటి జాబితాను ఇప్పటికే ప్రజల ముందు ఉంచడం జరిగింది. ఇప్పుడు మరో 34 మంది అభ్యర్థులతో కూడిన రెండో జాబితాను మీ ముందుకు తెచ్చాం. అభ్యర్థుల ఎంపికలో ఎప్పటిలాగే, ఈ జాబితాలో కూడా ప్రజల అభిప్రాయాలకు ప్రాధాన్యత ఇచ్చాం.… pic.twitter.com/2xhnceXgw9 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 14, 2024

On February 24, the TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) declared the seat adjustment where Naidu agreed to leave 24 out of 175 Assembly seats and three out of 25 Lok Sabha seats for Pawan Kalyan’s party.

On the same day, Naidu announced TDP candidates for 94 Assembly seats while Pawan Kalyan released the first list of five candidates of Jana Sena for Assembly polls.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu -Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan jointly announced seat shearing.



Janasena party to contest on 24 Assembly and 3 Loksabha seats.



TDP to contest 94 assembly seats.



Chandrababu will contest from Kuppam while his son Nara Lokesh to contest from… pic.twitter.com/los9cXGxcX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 24, 2024

The two leaders maintained that the seat allocation had been done keeping in mind the need to accommodate the BJP in case the saffron party decides to join the alliance. “This union is for the future of the state. This is the first step for a great effort,” Naidu told reporters.

Seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls

On March 12, the TDP along with the BJP and Jana Sena Party finalised the seat-sharing agreement for the coming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP has agreed to leave 31 out of 175 Assembly seats and 8 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats for BJP and Jana Sena.

While the Jana Sena will contest 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats, the BJP will field its candidates in 10 Assembly and six Lok Sabha constituencies.

The TDP will contest 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats under the tripartite agreement, reached after eight-hour-long talks among the leaders at the Andhra former CM and TDP chief Naidu’s residence.

Later in a joint statement, the parties said, “The meeting sought to forge a formidable combination of seats for every alliance partner that truly represents the people of Andhra Pradesh and their aspirations. All parties agreed to make the interests of the state and its future the utmost priority and key driving factor of the seat-sharing discussion. We hope this will lay the foundation for a bright and progressive future,” reads the statement.”