Andhra cop jumps before train after taking off uniform

The body of ASI Nagarjuna Reddy was found on the tracks near Tappetla Bridge in Vallur Mandal on Wednesday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd July 2024 12:43 pm IST
Indian agricultural worker dies in Italy after gruesome accident
Representative image

Amaravati: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district committed suicide by jumping before a moving train after taking off his uniform.

The body of ASI Nagarjuna Reddy was found on the tracks near Tappetla Bridge in Vallur Mandal on Wednesday.

He was serving as the ASI at Kamalapuram Police Station.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: 68-yr-old crushed to death in lift shift at Tukaramgate

After the night duty, he had left for home. On the way back, he resorted to the extreme step.

Before taking the extreme step, he took off his uniform and kept it near the tracks.

Railway police shifted the body for autopsy and registered a case. The reasons for ASI’s suicide are not known.

Police officials said they were investigating.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd July 2024 12:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button