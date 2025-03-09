Andhra MP offers Rs 50,000 to women on birth of third child

Amaravati: In the wake of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President Chandrababu Naidu advocating incentives for families to have more children, party MP from Vizianagaram Kalisetti Appala Naidu has offered Rs 50,000 each to women giving birth to a third child.

He also announced that a cow would also be presented to the woman if she delivered a boy.

The Lok Sabha member said he would pay the cash incentive from his salary.

Appa Naidu’s offer is going viral on social media. TDP leaders and activists were re-posting the announcement on their social media accounts. According to the TDP leaders, his offer being hailed by women as revolutionary.

Chief Minister Naidu has praised the MP for announcing the offer.

The MP made the announcement at a meeting organised on Saturday on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Rajiv Sports compound in Vizianagaram.

During his visit to Delhi in March, the Chief Minister voiced concern over the declining population in South India, saying its ageing population poses challenges, whereas states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have a younger demographic.

He emphasised the need for long-term demographic management rather than population control.

“I used to advocate family planning. Now I am changing my views and promoting the population now. India is one country with the biggest advantage in the demographic dividend. If we can manage demographic dividend for the future, India and Indians will be great. Global communities are depending on us, Indians for global services,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu announced on Saturday that maternity leave will be granted for all women employees during child delivery time irrespective of the number of children they have.

He made the announcement at a programme organised at Markapur in Prakasam district on the occasion of International Women’s Day,

“Previously, maternity leave was limited to two children. Now, we are extending maternity leave to cover all children, regardless of the number. This move aims to encourage family growth, address population balance, and support women in balancing their professional and personal lives. We are committed to empowering women and build a stronger future for Andhra Pradesh,” he posted on ‘X’.