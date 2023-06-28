Andhra Pradesh FM escapes from attack by honey bees, 10 injured

Though the minister escaped from the attack, nearly 10 people suffered stings, and have been admitted in the local Sesha Reddy primary health centre, a release said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th June 2023 10:09 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath [File Photo/ANI]

Bethamcherla: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath escaped from an attack by a swarm of bees at Errajala caves in Nandyala district on Wednesday.

“A swarm of honey bees attacked the minister, public representatives and officials. However, the minister’s gunmen and police officials circled him and saved,” the release from Rajendranath’s office said.

Errajala caves are located at Kanumakindi Kottala village in Bethamcherla mandal. Rajendranath visited the place and identified some tourism potential as part of development.

