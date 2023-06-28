Andhra Pradesh FM escapes from attack by honey bees, 10 injured

Bethamcherla: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath escaped from an attack by a swarm of bees at Errajala caves in Nandyala district on Wednesday.

Though the minister escaped from the attack, nearly 10 people suffered stings, and have been admitted in the local Sesha Reddy primary health centre, a release said.

Also Read Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam

“A swarm of honey bees attacked the minister, public representatives and officials. However, the minister’s gunmen and police officials circled him and saved,” the release from Rajendranath’s office said.

Errajala caves are located at Kanumakindi Kottala village in Bethamcherla mandal. Rajendranath visited the place and identified some tourism potential as part of development.