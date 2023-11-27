Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi visits Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati and offered his prayers on Monday.

Taking to ‘X’, PM Modi said in a post, “At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians.”

Om Namo Venkatesaya!



Some more glimpses from Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/WUaJ9cGMlH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2023

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor S Abdul Nazeer welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival at the Renigunta airport.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Tirupati. He was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries,” the Prime Minister Office (PMO) posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Later in the day, PM Modi will be visiting Hyderabad and will be taking part in a road show in the capital city of Telangana.

The Hyderabad police have imposed a number of restrictions and diversions at various places in the city in view of PM Modi’s visit and the BJP’s electoral road show.

All major political parties in the state, including Congress, BJP and BRS, have stepped up their campaigning processes with the last date of campaigning on Tuesday before the state goes to Polls on November 30.

The restrictions in Hyderabad will be imposed starting at 1 pm and will be in place until 10 pm.

Later in the week, the Prime Minister will be travelling to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 30 to December 1 to attend the World Climate Action Summit.

During his visit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders participating in the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. PM Modi is visiting the UAE at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Notably, COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE.