Telangana polls: Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for PM Modi’s roadshow today

Hyderabad: Vehicular movement in the city will be diverted in certain areas in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow and related events between 1 pm and 10 pm on Monday, November 27.

PM Modi will take part in the 166 km mega roadshow with only 48 hours left for election campaigning in Telangana. This is according to the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The roadshow will be held at Airport Y Junction, PNT flyover, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet flyover, Green lands, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS, Raj Bhavan, V V Statue, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Khairatabad flyover, Indira Rotary (Necklace Rotary), NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli, Katta Maisamma, Indira Park, Ashoknagar, RTC X roads, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda and Kachiguda X Roads.

Traffic diversions

As per the advisory issued by the Hyderabad traffic police, traffic from Musheerabad towards the RTC crossroads will be diverted at Sagar Lal Hospital towards Ramnagar.

Traffic coming from Hindi Mahavidyalaya towards RTC crossroads will diverted at Azamabad crossroads towards Ramnagar.

Traffic coming from the Telugu Talli flyover towards RTC crossroads via Kattamaisamma temple will be diverted towards Lower Tank Bund road.

Also Read Hyderabad: PM Modi to take part in 166 km mega roadshow on Nov 27

Traffic from the RTC crossroads towards Narayanguda will be diverted towards VST, Baghlingampally, and Crown Café.

Traffic from Himayathnagar towards Narayanguda crossroads will be diverted at Himayatnagar Y Junction towards Old MLA Quarters, Cemetery, Ramkote.

Traffic from Old MLA Quarters and Liberty via Himayatnagar Y Junction towards Narayanguda crossroads will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Ashoknagar and traffic from RTC crossroads and Gandhinagar via Ashoknagar will not be allowed towards Street No. 9.

After the roadshow passes the Narayanguda flyover towards YMCA, traffic from RTC crossroads will be diverted towards Himayatnagar Y junction; traffic from Crown Café towards Narayanguda crossroads will be diverted towards Post Office, Barkatpura, Kachiguda Station Road.

At Vittalwadi crossroads, traffic coming from Narayanguda Cemetery will be diverted towards Ramkote crossroads.

Traffic from Barkatpura Circle/Chaman will be diverted at RBVRR lane towards Crown Cafe.

The traffic coming from Barkatpura Circle towards the YMCA and Baghlingampally will be diverted towards Crown Cafe. Traffic from Shalimar Theatre Road will be diverted towards Ramkote crossroads.

Traffic from Venkateshwara Colony and Shalimar function hall will be diverted towards Ramkote crossroads. The traffic coming from Old MLA Quarters towards Vittalwadi Junction and YMCA Road will be diverted towards King Koti Hospital Road.

Traffic coming from King Koti Road and Eden Gardens Road towards Kachiguda crossroads will be diverted towards Boggulakunta crossroads.

Traffic from Chaderghat towards Ramkote will be diverted at DM & HS towards Andhra Bank; Traffic from Andhra Bank towards Ramkote will be diverted towards Chaderghat.

The traffic coming from Chaderghat towards Kachiguda police station will be diverted at Nimboliadda towards Hindu Smashana Vatika, Golnaka Kamela.

Traffic from the Vidyanagar NCC office will be diverted on a need basis towards Adikment flyover.