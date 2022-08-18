Andhra Pradesh: Private school bus overturns in Nellore, 2 injured

Nellore: A private school bus carrying nine students overturned in a roadside agricultural field in Minagallu village of Andhra Pradesh’s Buchireddypalem on Thursday.

Koteshwar Rao, Circle Inspector Buchireddypalem Police Station said the accident took place after the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle. Two students sustained minor injuries in the incident.

More details are awaited.

Also Read AP: 754 more procedures under Aarogyasri from September

In June, Five people including three children died after a private bus carrying passengers overturned in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Monday.

The incident took place at Edugurallapalli in Chintoor in the early hours of Monday. According to Police, there were 40 passengers on the bus at the time of the incident. Five people were killed while nine were injured in the incident. The injured were shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)