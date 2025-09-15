Anganwadi workers detained from Telangana CM’s house in Kondangal

Hyderabad: A group of Anganwadi workers were detained on Monday, September 15, while protesting at Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence in Kodangal, Vikarabad district.

The protestors demanded that they be given health and retirement benefits. Reacting to the detention, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao said, “In just 22 months, the true colours of the Congress government have been revealed. It’s clear that Revanth didn’t bring change, but a mere pretence of change.”

In July 2024, the Anganwadi workers were detained amid a protest at the CM’s residence in Kodangal. They were agitating over unfulfilled promises. The previous government had assured them of an increase in salaries and retirement benefits.

The trade union leaders slammed the Congress government for not delivering the promises made to the Anganwadi workers by the former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by former chief minister KCR.

The police allegedly manhandled the trade union activists gathered seeking solutions for the ongoing dispute over the retirement benefits of Anganwadi workers.