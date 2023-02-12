Angelina Jolie appeals for donations to help earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

After the horrific devastation left by the two powerful earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, and claimed thousands of lives, and at a time when hundreds of families are still under the rubble, Angelina Jolie called for donations for the victims of the. earthquake.

The former envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, American actress Angelina Jolie, on her Instagram account, on Saturday, posted a video of a search and rescue worker in Syria saying, “We need your help.”

She also published a heart-wrenching picture of a Turkish man holding the hand of his daughter, who died under the rubble in the state of Kahramanmaras, a video clip of aerial photography of the Turkish state of Hatay, and a picture of the search and rescue efforts in Syria.

“My heart goes out to the people of Syria and Turkey. It’s hard to grasp the unimaginable pain so many families are suffering at this time,” she wrote on Instagram.

Jolie said she made a donation and hopes “others will consider giving as well” to allow rescue teams to “continue their life-saving work.”

At dawn on Monday, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, followed hours later by another with a magnitude of 7.6 and hundreds of violent aftershocks, which left huge losses of lives and property in both countries.

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 29,000, while the number of injured has reached more than 90,000.