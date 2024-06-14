Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput; drops unseen pic of actor

Ankita was in a romantic relationship with her 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star, SSR, from 2010 until they parted ways in 2016

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 14th June 2024 1:22 pm IST
Did Ankita Lokhande hide 'big truth' about Sushant Singh Rajput?
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput parted their ways in 2016 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande Jain remembered the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) on his fourth death anniversary by sharing an unseen picture of the ‘Kai Po Che!’ star with his pet dog ‘Fudge’.

Ankita was in a romantic relationship with her ‘Pavitra Rishta’ co-star, SSR, from 2010 until they parted ways in 2016.

On his death anniversary, Ankita took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Sushant wearing a grey sleeveless T-shirt and shorts, standing behind his favourite furry friend ‘Fudge,’ who is seen sitting in front of him.

MS Education Academy

The ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ actress did not write a caption for the post but added the tune of ‘Heartbeat’ by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy from the movie ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho.’

On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, reportedly having committed suicide. The dog was taken to Patna, Bihar, by the late actor’s father and passed away three years after Sushant’s death.

Actress Adah Sharma, known for ‘The Kerala Story’, now lives in Sushant’s former residence in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai.

On the personal front, Ankita is married to businessman Vicky Jain. The couple participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17.’

Ankita recently featured in the movie ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ alongside Randeep Hooda, who played the titular character in the biographical drama.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 14th June 2024 1:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button