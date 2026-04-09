Another man arrested for objectionable comment against actress Renu Desai

Previously, a Guntur resident, identified as Chennaiah Runjala, was arrested for posting an offensive comment on a YouTube reel featuring the actress.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 7:54 pm IST
Man arrested for objectionable online comment against Renu Desai
Man arrested for objectionable online comment against Renu Desai

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime Police arrested a second man from Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, April 9, for posting an objectionable comment on a reel uploaded by actress Renu Desai, just a day after a similar arrest.

According to reports, the man has been identified as Idadasu Apparao, a resident of Visakhapatnam. He had allegedly posted the abusive comment on an Instagram reel featuring Desai using a fake account.

After a complaint was lodged with Cyberabad Cybercrime Police, they traced the offender, took him into custody and brought him to Hyderabad.

Subhan Bakery

Previously, a Guntur resident, identified as Chennaiah Runjala, was arrested on April 8 for posting an offensive comment on a YouTube reel featuring the actress.

He was apprehended at his residence and brought to the Cybercrime Police Station in Gachibowli for questioning.

Cybercrime Police has advised social media users to maintain responsible online behaviour and refrain from posting abusive, defamatory or offensive content, warning that such posts could attract legal action under relevant provisions of law.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 7:54 pm IST

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