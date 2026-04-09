Another man arrested for objectionable comment against actress Renu Desai

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime Police arrested a second man from Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, April 9, for posting an objectionable comment on a reel uploaded by actress Renu Desai, just a day after a similar arrest.

According to reports, the man has been identified as Idadasu Apparao, a resident of Visakhapatnam. He had allegedly posted the abusive comment on an Instagram reel featuring Desai using a fake account.

After a complaint was lodged with Cyberabad Cybercrime Police, they traced the offender, took him into custody and brought him to Hyderabad.

Also Read Abusive YouTube comment on actress Renu Desai reel lands Guntur man in trouble

Previously, a Guntur resident, identified as Chennaiah Runjala, was arrested on April 8 for posting an offensive comment on a YouTube reel featuring the actress.

He was apprehended at his residence and brought to the Cybercrime Police Station in Gachibowli for questioning.

Cybercrime Police has advised social media users to maintain responsible online behaviour and refrain from posting abusive, defamatory or offensive content, warning that such posts could attract legal action under relevant provisions of law.