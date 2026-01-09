Mumbai: Just when the internet was abuzz with reports of Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s rumoured breakup, another celebrity separation has taken fans by surprise. This time, it is Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina who have reportedly gone their separate ways.

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina breakup?

According to journalist Vickey Lalwani, the young Bollywood couple has ended their relationship after nearly two years together. Sharing the update on Instagram on Thursday, January 8, Lalwani quoted a source saying, “It’s over.” The insider further added that while Khushi and Vedang are no longer together, the exact reason behind the split remains unknown, and the breakup has happened only recently.

For the unversed, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina reportedly began dating soon after working together in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The duo was often spotted attending film events and parties, including Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, and were frequently photographed together during public outings, fuelling relationship rumours.

However, neither Khushi nor Vedang has reacted to or commented on the reports so far.

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya breakup

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have also reportedly called it quits after nearly a year of dating. As per reports by major entertainment portals, including Filmfare, the couple has “quietly ended” their relationship, with the news surfacing on January 8, 2026.

With back-to-back breakup reports emerging, fans have been left shocked as several young Bollywood romances appear to have hit a rough patch.