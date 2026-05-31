Another TMC MP injured in Bengal a day after attack on Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee said he suffered head injuries after being mobbed in front of a police station he visited in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Sunday, May 31, to submit a memorandum against the arrest of party workers after the Assembly elections, an incident that comes a day after party leader Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up allegedly by locals when he visited Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district to meet families of post-poll violence victims.

Kalyan Banerjee alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters were responsible for the attack on him.

Tension prevailed outside the Chanditala police station as a group of people waved black flags at Kalyan Banerjee, the MP from Hoogly district’s Sreerampore, and shouted “thief” at him and other TMC delegation.

Kalyan Banerjee alleged that he was struck on the head during the protest and sustained an injury. He was seen holding a cloth to the back of his head.

“All this happened in front of the police. I was hit on my head, and I am bleeding,” he told reporters, blaming BJP supporters for the incident.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee said he suffered head injuries after being mobbed in front of a police station he visited in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday, May 31, to submit a memorandum against the arrest of party workers after the Assembly elections, an… pic.twitter.com/TarWK3Fo61 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 31, 2026

The Lok Sabha MP staged a dharna, alleging police inaction. He also asserted that the TMC would continue its protests against “BJP-sponsored attacks.” A large police contingent and central forces were deployed in the area to prevent any further escalation.

The BJP denied the allegations and claimed that locals were expressing their anger against TMC leaders across the state.

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Stones, eggs hurled at Abhishek Banerjee

Scores of people hurled stones, eggs and abuses at Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, who escaped the mob wearing a cricket helmet and was helped by aides on Saturday in Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee was attacked when he went to visit the victims of post-poll violence, and later claimed that BJP activists were trying to kill him. Unidentified people scuffled with the leader and roughed him up while raising chants of “thief, thief.”

The situation quickly spiralled into chaos, with some members of the crowd reportedly attempting to physically attack Abhishek Banerjee by raining blows and kicks on him, prompting swift intervention by security personnel.

He was later briefly admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, from where he was discharged following primary medical attention.