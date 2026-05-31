Mamata pressured private hospital to admit Abhishek Banerjee: BJP 

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, May 31, alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had pressured a private hospital to get her nephew and party leader Abhishek Banerjee admitted despite doctors finding no major injuries.

Making the allegation in an X post, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar shared an audio clip in which Mamata Banerjee was purportedly heard expressing anger over the hospital’s reluctance to admit the Diamond Harbour MP.

In his post, Sarkar alleged that TMC supremo threatened the CEO of Belle Vue Hospital and pressured authorities to admit Abhishek Banerjee despite medical reports indicating no significant injuries.

“It represents a disturbing attempt to misuse medical institutions for political narratives. Hospitals exist to serve patients based on medical necessity, not political convenience,” Sarkar said.

He further alleged that any effort to intimidate doctors, administrators or healthcare institutions undermines public trust and violates democratic norms.

There was no immediate response from the TMC to the allegations.

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Shame on Mamata Banerjee for allegedly threatening Belle Vue Hospital CEO Pradeep Tandon and pressuring hospital authorities to admit Abhishek Banerjee despite medical reports indicating no significant injuries. pic.twitter.com/1DEe3aAXYZ — Debjit Sarkar (@Bjp_Debjit) May 30, 2026

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leaves after a primary medical attention at a private hospital, in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Saturday, May 30.

Stones, eggs hurled at Abhishek Banerjee

Scores of people hurled stones, eggs and abuses at the Diamond Harbour MP, who escaped the mob wearing a cricket helmet and was helped by aides on Saturday in Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee was attacked when he went to visit the victims of post-poll violence, and later claimed that BJP activists were trying to kill him. Unidentified people scuffled with the leader and roughed him up while raising chants of “thief, thief”.

The situation quickly spiralled into chaos, with some members of the crowd reportedly attempting to physically attack Abhishek Banerjee by raining blows and kicks on him, prompting swift intervention by security personnel.

He was later briefly admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, from where he was discharged following primary medical attention.

Sarkar alleged that such hospitalisation aimed at building a political narrative and avoiding summonses or notices issued by authorities.

The West Bengal police’s CID has served a notice to Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to attend an interrogation in connection with a probe into the alleged use of forged signatures of party MLAs in a communication to the West Bengal Assembly secretariat endorsing Shobondeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of the opposition.