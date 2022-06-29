Anti-Asian hate crime events in California up 177.5 pct in 2021: Report

Los Angeles: Reported Anti-Asian hate crime events in California, the most populous state in the United States, increased by 177.5 per cent from 89 in 2020 to 247 in 2021, said a report by the California Department of Justice.

The state, home to around 40 million residents, reported 1,763 hate crime events in 2021, a rise of 32.6 percent from 2020, and the highest since 2001, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the report titled “2021 Hate Crime in California.”

Reported hate crimes targeting Black people remained the most prevalent and increased by 12.5 percent from 456 in 2020 to 513 in 2021, while those anti-Hispanic or Latino increased by 29.6 percent from 152 in 2020 to 197 in 2021, the report said on Tuesday.

Reported hate crimes involving a sexual orientation bias increased by 47.8 percent from 205 in 2020 to 303 in 2021, it said.

The number of cases filed for prosecution by district attorneys and elected city attorneys involving hate crime charges increased by 30.1 percent from 2020 to 2021.

“Today’s report undeniably shows that the epidemic of hate we saw spurred on during the pandemic remains a clear and present threat,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta in a press release on Tuesday, noting that reported hate crime has reached a level the state has not seen since the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

“Now, more than ever, it is critical that we stand united — there is no place for hate in California,” Bonta added.