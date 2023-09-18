Anti-corruption activists demand match-fixing probe against SL over defeat to India

Colombo: Cricket fans and anti-corruption activists have demanded a police probe on malpractices and alleged match-fixing over Sri Lanka’s humiliating defeat against India at the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

A civil rights organisation, Citizen Power Against Bribery, Corruption and Wastage filed a complaint at the Police Headquarters in Colombo alleging that there is a serious suspicion over Sri Lankan cricketers’ performance and especially getting out for such a small number of runs.

The chairman of the organisation, C. Kamantha Thushara, complained that there is a serious suspicion over match-fixing as Sri Lanka was all out for 50 runs within just 15.2 overs.

“Within 19 minutes in 15 overs, 50 runs were scored. This is one run per over in the 50 over game. There are suspicions in the way the cricketers play in that game. While fans were at the queues to enter the ground, the match was over,” Thushara charged.

“We are suspicious about Sunday’s game and we want an immediate investigation. With an extensive investigation including telephone conversation recordings of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials and players should be done. Cricket has become a gamble that was ruled by money. The SLC is corrupt and there is a responsibility on the Sports Minister to investigate on this,” the organisation complained.

“If a school team played, there would have been much more runs in the scoreboard,” the chairman charged.

While India recorded the eighth and the most Asia Cup ODI victories, Sri Lanka recorded the lowest-ever total in the Sub Continent tournament.