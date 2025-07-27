Anti-dengue drive ramps up in Hyderabad after 2 confirmed cases

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has stepped up its anti-dengue drive after two cases were reported in the city. It prompted action from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Additional commissioner (Health) C.N. Raghu Prasad has directed officials to implement stringent measures to curb the spread of dengue in the city.

On-ground inspection

During a field visit to SRT Colony near Sanathnagar bus stand, additional commissioner interacted with dengue patients to assess their health status.

He instructed medical teams to conduct widespread diagnostic tests for fever cases in affected areas and neighboring colonies to prevent dengue spread in Hyderabad.

As a part of anti-dengue operations, GHMC entomology teams will intensify door-to-door inspections to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

Special focus will be on slums, schools and hostels where stagnant water accumulation is common.

Apart from it, residents are urged to prevent rainwater stagnation around homes and use protective measures.

Steps to prevent dengue cases in Hyderabad

The directive mandates regular monitoring by health teams with Joint Commissioner Shankar and Assistant Medical Officer Chandra Shekhar Reddy overseeing operations.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains till July 30; Hussain Sagar near FTL

Apart from it, preventive sprays and larval control measures will be taken across vulnerable zones.

With monsoon rains increasing dengue risks, the measures aim to curb outbreaks. Residents are advised to report fever symptoms promptly to GHMC health teams.