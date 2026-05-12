Anti-drug affidavit must for Telangana inter admissions 2026

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has made the submission of an anti-drug affidavit compulsory for inter admissions 2026.

According to the admission schedule released on Monday, both students and their parents must submit the affidavit during the admission process. The board stated that admissions will be granted only after submission of the document.

Concerns over anti-drug affidavit for Telangana inter admissions 2026

As per parents of students, for a notarised affidavit, students and parents need to approach lawyers for the process, which could create inconvenience and additional burden.

They are of the opinion that a simpler option, such as allowing students and parents to submit a written declaration instead of a notarised affidavit, should be considered.

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Admission schedule

The first phase of Telangana inter first-year admissions 2026 will begin on Tuesday. Application forms will be available till May 31.

As per the schedule, classwork for the academic year will start from June 1. The first phase of admissions must be completed by June 30.

The board directed junior colleges not to conduct entrance examinations for admissions. Admissions should be given strictly based on marks secured in Class X examinations.

College principals have been allowed to provide provisional admissions based on online marks memos. However, final admission will be confirmed only after submission of the original marks memo.

The board also made Aadhaar card details mandatory for all students seeking admission.

Students and parents have been advised to take admission only in colleges recognised by TG BIE. The list of recognised colleges has been made available on the board’s official website.