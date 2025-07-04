Anti-Human trafficking unit issues guidelines for spa centers in Hyberabad

Hyderabad: Spa centers in Hyderabad have been prohibited from engaging in any form of sexual activities or operating in residential areas, according to the guidelines issued by the anti-human trafficking unit on Friday, July 4.

An awareness meet for spa center owners and representatives was organised by the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) along with the law and order wing and the special operations team (SOT) of Cyberabad police.

They were instructed to operate only between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm. All masseurs and masseuses are required to possess valid qualifications in physiotherapy, acupressure, or occupational therapy.

The guidelines also make it necessary for spa centers to only employ staff over the age of 18 and maintain a register with the details of all employees, including housekeeping staff.

They must comply with all applicable laws, including the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Furthermore, the name of the spa center, license number and other details, names of manager, employees, working hours, types of massages and services offered and corresponding fees must be displayed at the premises.

Police also instructed them to install CCTV cameras at the entrance, reception, and common areas, and their recordings to be preserved for a minimum of three months.

An internal complaints committee must be constituted in centers employing more than ten staff members, as per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.

The Telangana High Court ordered that spa centers must maintain registers containing the names, verifiable addresses, phone numbers, and visit dates of customers to facilitate police verification, particularly in complaints involving opposite-sex service requests.

Further instructing for the main entrance door of the premises must remain open during working hours.