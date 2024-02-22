Anushka, Deepika or Katrina: Who is richest Bollywood actress?

Mumbai: In the ever-evolving world of Bollywood, where new actresses emerge almost every day, only a handful manage to secure their positions as the reigning queens. Among the elite trio dominating the industry are Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma. These powerhouse performers have not only garnered immense fame through blockbuster movies but have also built substantial financial empires, earning them coveted spots on the list of the richest celebrities in India.

And now, the burning question is: Who among the three leading ladies is the richest? Let’s have a look.

Deepika Padukone’s Net Worth, Earnings

Deepika has left an incredible mark on the Indian film industry. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in India and become an A-list Indian actress, leaving a lasting impact across multiple languages.

Deepika’s journey in Bollywood began with ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007, and she has since become one of the industry’s highest-paid actresses. Notably, for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, she received a fee of Rs 13 crores, surpassing her male co-stars who were paid Rs 10 crores. This groundbreaking move made her the first Indian actress to achieve such a milestone.

Deepika is already a part of the YRF universe with Pathaan. She plays the leading role alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She has previously minted massive salaries via big-budgeted projects, including Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Jawan, and Chennai Express, among others.

Deepika Padukone’s net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs. 500 crore. Her wealth comes from various sources.

Deepika charges approximately Rs. 10-15 crores from her roles in dozens of major Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films.

Beyond her acting career, Deepika has ventured into various businesses, including her skincare brand 82°E and her production house, Ka Productions. She also endorses brands like Tanishq, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Louis Vuitton, and Cartier.

Anushka Sharma’s Net Worth, Earnings

Anushka Sharma, a versatile Bollywood actor made her debut film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. Over the years, she has continued to deliver superhero movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Sanju, and many more.

Anushka Sharma’s net worth is estimated to be approximately over Rs. 300 crores. Anushka earns Rs. 12-13 crores from her acting career per movie.

She co-founded the production house Clean Slate Films, and made successful projects like “NH10,” “Pataal Lok,” and “Bulbbul.”

Anushka Sharma is a sought-after brand ambassador. She charges Rs. 4 crores per endorsement. Forbes recognized her as the 21st highest-paid celebrity in 2019, with earnings of Rs. 28.67 crores.

Katrina Kaif’s Net Worth, Earnings

Katrina Kaif has made a significant impact both on-screen and off-screen in the Hindi Film Industry. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Boom in 2003. Her filmography includes hits like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Namastey London, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bang Bang!, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Zero. She became one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood.

Katrina’s net worth is estimated to be Rs. 235 crores. She charges over Rs 10 crores remuneration per film. She is not only a talented actress but also a top celebrity endorser in India. She commands a hefty fee for her brand associations, charging over Rs 6 to 7 crore per endorsement deal

Kay Beauty: Katrina founded her cosmetic brand, Kay Beauty, which offers a range of makeup products.

Nykaa: Katrina is associated with Nykaa, one of India’s top eCommerce platforms specializing in cosmetics and skincare products.

Besides Kay Beauty and Nykaa, she has endorsed brands such as Xiaomi India, Kalyan Jewelers, Lenskart, Titan Watches, Tropicana Slice, Reebok, Berger Paints, Metro Shoes, and Lux.