Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s second baby on the way?

Mumbai: The world rejoiced when Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli announced the arrival of their daughter Vamika in January 2021. And now, a few reports claim that the “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” actress and Virat are expecting their second child, so it appears that we may soon hear more wonderful news.

According to a recent Hindustan Times report, Sharma is pregnant again and may be in the second trimester. According to a source cited by the publication, ‘Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.’

The source continued, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.” In the past, Anushka Sharma hasn’t accompanied her husband on trips or to his sporting events.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Instagram)

The portal added that a different source had told them the pair had just visited maternity clinic in Mumbai. According to the source, “They requested that the paparazzi not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. Anushka had previously opened up in an interview with Grazia India about parenting and how she was able to shoot for Chakda Xpress, which was her first after giving birth to her daughter.

Anushka Sharma said, “Motherhood has internally made me a far more self-assured individual – I feel I’m way more confident as a person. It’s a very real thing, caring for another human – and putting the child first in everything. I want to mention this – that it’s so important to have this connect with your child.”

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma’s next film will be Chakda’Xpress, in which she will play former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.