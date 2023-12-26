Anushka Sharma’s first-ever audition takes social media by storm

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma is among the highest paid actresses of Bollywood and has been part of several blockbuster films. The actress had her first modelling assignment for the fashion designer Wendell Rodricks in 2007 and later she became a full time model. She made her Bollywood debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008.

The actress has been in the news as she is rumoured to be expecting her second child. Amidst her pregnancy rumours, a video of Anushka Sharma’s first-ever audition has surfaced online, taking the internet by storm. The clip, which showcases a young and aspiring Anushka delivering a stellar performance, has garnered widespread attention and praise from netizens.

Social media platforms are buzzing with comments lauding the actress for her raw talent and determination, with many expressing awe at her ability to leave a lasting impression even in the early stages of her career. Fans and industry insiders alike are sharing the video, commending Anushka for her exceptional acting skills and the charisma that would eventually make her a household name in Bollywood.

Netizens are particularly impressed with Anushka’s authenticity and the way she effortlessly brings her character to life in the audition tape. The video serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication that Anushka has consistently put into her craft, showcasing her evolution from a budding talent to one of the leading actresses in the Indian film industry.

The actress, known for her impactful roles in films like “PK,” “Sultan,” and “Pari,” continues to be a trailblazer in the industry, and this unearthed audition footage is a delightful reminder of her journey. She can be heard telling that her age is 18 in the video. Anushka looks so innocent and beautiful in the video, social media users are reacting to it.

In a digital age where content goes viral in an instant, Anushka Sharma’s first audition has become a beacon of inspiration for aspiring actors and a heartwarming discovery for fans who appreciate witnessing the humble beginnings of their favorite stars.

Check out the video below.