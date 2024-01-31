‘Anything is possible..’: Sania Mirza’s new Insta note, Pak celebs react

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza has been in the spotlight for her personal life. Reports about a strain in her marriage with Shoaib Malik surfaced for almost two years. The cricket star’s announcement of his third marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed confirmed the rumors. Sania’s family too confirmed her divorce.

Despite the personal challenges, Sania has become a beacon of strength, garnering widespread support from social media users in both India and Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, the tennis icon shared a series of stunning photos on Wednesday, exuding grace in formal attire – a pink silk shirt paired with cream trousers. Accompanying the pictures was a caption that read, “Anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink.”

The post garnered thousands of likes and encouraging comments, with notable figures like Pakistani actresses Mahira Khan and Mawra Hocane also expressing their reactions.

Sania Mirza’s ability to radiate positivity in the face of adversity has earned her admiration and huge support from fans across borders.