Hyderabad: Former chief minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu was granted interim bail on medical grounds for a period of 4 weeks on Tuesday, October 31.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday passed the order after reserving it on Monday.

Naidu has been locked up in Rajahmundry jail for the last 52 days in the skill development scam case.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added as the emerge.)