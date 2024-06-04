AP: Chandrababu Naidu wins Kuppam with a majority of 48,006 votes

Amaravati: TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu has lodged a straight win for the eighth term in Kuppam assembly constituency, by a margin of 48,006 votes against his nearest rival KRJ Bharat of YSRCP. Towards the end of 18 rounds, Chandrababu secured 1,21,929 votes, whereas Bharath got 73,923 votes.

Chandrababu has been winning from Kuppam continuously since 1989, after he lost from Chandragiri before that.

Kuppam assembly constituency results 2024