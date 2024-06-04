AP: Chandrababu Naidu wins Kuppam with a majority of 48,006 votes

Chandrababu has been winning from Kuppam continuously since 1989

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 4th June 2024 10:11 pm IST
Chandrababu Naidu lodges a straight win for the eighth term in Kuppam assembly constituency by a margin of 48,006 votes.
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu shows the victory sign with his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari by his side.

Amaravati: TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu has lodged a straight win for the eighth term in Kuppam assembly constituency, by a margin of 48,006 votes against his nearest rival KRJ Bharat of YSRCP. Towards the end of 18 rounds, Chandrababu secured 1,21,929 votes, whereas Bharath got 73,923 votes.

Chandrababu has been winning from Kuppam continuously since 1989, after he lost from Chandragiri before that.

Kuppam assembly constituency results 2024

MS Education Academy
CandidatePartyVotes
Nara Chandrababu NaiduTDP1,21,929
KRJ BharatYSRCP73,923
A GovindharajuluINC2,574
Also Read
Couldn’t imagine such a result, says Jagan after defeat in AP

Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 4th June 2024 10:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button