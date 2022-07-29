AP: CM Jagan, Naidu spar over flood relief and rehabilitation

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed each other over flood relief work in the state.

On July 26, Jagan Reddy toured the six districts affected due to the Godavari floods. Naidu followed suit soon after, criticising the chief minister regarding the relief work. Speaking of the situation in the flood-stricken districts, he said, “The chief minister must take responsibility and provide aid to the affected people. Granting aid worth Rs 2000 per person is inadequate”

While touring the affected districts, Jagan had said that the Centre must provide aid to the flood victims. “If it was a matter of Rs 200-300 crore, I would have done it on my own but Rs 20,000 crore is beyond our capacity,” said Jagan during the tour.

He further assured people that the state government will compensate the polavaram project oustees if the central government fails to release the amount in time. Jagan claimed that the Centre owes Rs 2,900 crore to Andhra Pradesh. Abiding by the guidelines from the Central Water Commission, he said that the Polavaram reservoir will first be filled up to 41.15 TMC.

The chief minister further said that the dam will be fully filled only after three years, and by then, everyone will be paid compensation.