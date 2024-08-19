AP: Four children die after consuming samosas at orphanage

Four children residing at an orphanage died of food poisoning on Monday, August 19 while undergoing treatment, after they consumed contaminated samosas for evening snacks two days ago. Scores of children are being treated in various hospitals.

The incident happened in Kailasapatnam village of Kotauratla mandal in Anakapalli district at an orphan home being run by one M Kiran Kumar. After consuming the contaminated samosas, 27 students developed vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms. They were shifted to Narsipatnam, Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam hospitals for treatment.

The children belonged to the tribal community who came from Chintapalle, Koyyur, Gudem Kotha Veedhi, Paderu and Araku mandals of Alluri Seetarama Raju Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read 48 students ill in 4th food poisoning case at Telangana govt schools this week

Tragically, four children died while undergoing treatment. They were identified as Joshua from Nimmalapalem village of Chintapalle mandal, Bhavani of Koyyuru mandal, Shraddha from Chintapalle mandal, and another child whose name has not been revealed.

Among the 24 students who are undergoing treatment, five were shifted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. District collector Harendhira Prasad, who visited KGH hospital, informed the media that the 5 students admitted were stable.

Narsipatnam RDO Jayaram has been monitoring the health of children being treated at Narsipatnam area hospital. Expressing grief over the incident, home minister Anitha spoke with the superintendents of the hospitals and alerted the officials to provide the best healthcare for the children.