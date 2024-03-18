AP: IAF turns NH-16 stretch in Baptla into emergency airstrip

The India Air Force on Monday, March 18, successfully carried out trials of emergency landings of fighter jets and cargo planes on the National Highway-16 in Andhra Pradesh’s Baptla District.
With an aim to serve during the wars, NDRF rescue operations, airdropping of relief material, transportation of stranded people, and other emergency needs, the government of India has planned around 20 Emergency Landing Runway (ELR) facilities nationwide.
Baptla ELR is a 4.1-kilometer-long emergency landing facility on National Highway 16.
Sources suggest that the strip will function as a national highway, except during wartime. Notably, the strip can be readied within half an hour for emergency plane landings.