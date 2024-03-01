AP: Man dupes people on pretext of increasing CIBIL score, held

Hyderabad: The CCS police on Friday, March 1, arrested an individual in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandigama district for allegedly defrauding more than ten people on the pretext of increasing their CIBIL score.

The accused, identified as Somavarapu Pavan Sai Ram, works at a fast food center. He took the details of the Aadhaar and PAN cards of his victims and availed personal loans and electronic goods in their names, as per official sources.

Moreover, he availed of some loans and products illegally and illicitly sold them to others.

Reports suggest that Sai Ram is a habitual offender, as he earlier committed the same type of crime in Bangalore, where he was remanded for 14 days.

The accused will be produced before the court for judicial remand.

Further details are awaited.