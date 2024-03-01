AP: Man dupes people on pretext of increasing CIBIL score, held

Reports suggest that the accused is a habitual offender, as he earlier committed the same type of crime in Bangalore, where he was remanded for 14 days.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2024 8:26 pm IST
AP: Man dupes people on pretext of increasing CIBIL score, held
Representative image

Hyderabad: The CCS police on Friday, March 1, arrested an individual in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandigama district for allegedly defrauding more than ten people on the pretext of increasing their CIBIL score.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The accused, identified as Somavarapu Pavan Sai Ram, works at a fast food center. He took the details of the Aadhaar and PAN cards of his victims and availed personal loans and electronic goods in their names, as per official sources.

Also Read
AP CM Jagan disburses Rs 709 cr under fee reimbursement scheme

Moreover, he availed of some loans and products illegally and illicitly sold them to others. 

MS Education Academy

Reports suggest that Sai Ram is a habitual offender, as he earlier committed the same type of crime in Bangalore, where he was remanded for 14 days.

The accused will be produced before the court for judicial remand.

Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2024 8:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button