AP: Mild tremors trigger panic in Chittoor district

Hyderabad: Villagers in a few parts of the Chittor district were shaken following tremors on Tuesday that lasted for a few seconds.



Mild tremors were felt in many parts of the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh for ten seconds, which left the people in panic and led them to run out of their houses.



Tremors were especially felt in Palamaneru, Guntur, Gangavaram, Keelapatla, Bandamida Jaravaripalli, Kurappalli, Gandhinagar, and Nalasanipalli.

Earth shook thrice in a span of 15 minutes with a loud noise, getting the walls slightly cracked. Many parts of the district have experienced earthquakes earlier.

Reportedly, houses in Edigapalli, Chilakavaripalli, Shikari, and Gudavaripalli were cracked due to earthquake.



Villagers spent the whole night on the roads battling fear. However, no casualties were reported.