AP minister blames water, sanitation in Kurupam jaundice crisis

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday attributed the recent jaundice outbreak at Kurupam Girls Gurukul in Parvatipuram Manyam district to water contamination, poor sanitation, and other factors.

Recently, two students died and 86 contracted jaundice, leading to a health crisis at the government educational institution housing more than 600 students, most of them tribal students.

However, both the Health Minister and Parvatipuram Manyam district collector N Prabhakar Reddy could not specify the contaminant.

“They did not find any bacteria. It was hepatitis A, jaundice because of water contamination. Poor sanitation, unhealthy habits, mostly faecal content. There were only 30 bathrooms for 600 students,” Yadav said, adding that they didn’t maintain cleanliness.

According to a bulletin shared by the Health Minister from the King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag, 32 students were still hospitalised by 3 pm on Friday.

Out of 65 total admissions in the hospital between September 30 and October 10, 33 have been discharged.

Fifteen cases tested positive for Hepatitis A virus and two sickle cell cases.

Pointing to overcrowded and unhygienic conditions, Yadav said the saddest part was over 600 students had to share just 30 bathrooms.

Further, he noted that the same rooms were used as both hostel and class rooms.

However, he also blamed other line departments such as the Panchayat Raj, Rural water Supply (RWS), Tribals Affairs Ministry and others, particularly district collectors for the sorry state of affairs.

“Collectors are supposed to be very active on such things. They don’t visit such places. You can imagine 600 people using only 30 bathrooms,” said Yadav.

The state Health Minister also claimed that students lacked awareness of personal hygiene, did not use handwash and were not provided one, prompting the government to instruct them on proper hygience practice.

Yadav said he apprised the Chief Minister of all these developments

Meanwhile, district collector Reddy said the contaminated source of water was identified, two of the four bore water sources at the gurukul.

One bore water source was used for drinking purpose and another for general use, said the collector.

He said all the students were tested and the situation is under control.

“Everything is under control now and we found the source (bore water) and what it can do. It will not affect the 15 plus age group, even though it enters the body, our immunisation can stop it,” he said.

It can affect the liver function of only those who are malnourished, he said, adding that the RWS department observed that the mixing of water underground due to heavy rains and the nature of soil may have played a role.

Reddy said holidays were extended for nine days, until October 12 and added that many students are eager to return.