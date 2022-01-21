AP: Nara Lokesh slams YSRCP led govt over TDP members’ arrest

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday condemned the arrest of the party’s fact-finding committee members as they inquired about ‘casino activities’ in Gudivada town in Krishna district.

Lokesh raised objections over YSR Congress Party, alleging that it had attacked the Gudivada office of the TDP. He further accused the YSRCP of laying waste to Bonda Umamaheswara Rao’s car. “Apparently, the government was frustrated and intolerant of growing criticism of the gambling activities,” the TDP leader remarked.

He went on to say, ” the desperation of the ruling party exposed the fact that its ‘Gaddam Gang’ (beard gang) was involved in the recent casino busted in K Convention Hall. “The YSRCP regime has converted a highly respected place of stalwarts like Gudivada into a ‘Goavada’ as it runs casinos, recording dances and gambling,” he alleged.

Nara Lokesh expressed displeasure stating that the police stood there like mute spectators while the YSRCP members created havoc and stormed into the TDP office. “The chief minister and his party leaders have exploited all systems and resources,” he added.

“The Gaddam Gang has robbed the people of hundreds of crores by holding casinos indiscriminately,” alleged the TDP MLC

He then remarked that the COVID-19 restrictions did not hinder the functioning of the unlawful casinos in Gudivada. “However, the COVID guidelines were being misused to block the TDP leaders from visiting the venue of illegal gambling activities,” Lokesh alleged.

“The false arrests had only exposed the bankruptcy of the YSRCP regime, which was unable to face the rising public resentment in just three years of coming to power,” he said.