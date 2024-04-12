AP: NDA leaders meet at Naidu’s residence to discuss poll strategy

Amaravathi/Guntur: The top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the State on Friday, April 12, decided to form a State-level committee with members from all three partners to focus on formulating further strategies after a deep study of the ongoing election campaign and after analysing the day-to-day developments.

The president of the State unit of the BJP, Mrs Purandheswari, the Jana Sena chief, Mr Pawan Kalyan, the BJP national general secretary, Mr Arun Singh and the BJP State charge, Mr Sidhartha Singh, had detailed deliberations with the TDP supremo, Mr Nara Chandrababu Naidu, how to move forward in these elections in close coordination of the activists of all the three parties. All these leaders had a lengthy meeting with Mr Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his residence at Undavalli in Amaravathi.

The deliberations mainly focussed on the election campaign, the future course of action to be adopted, and other important issues. All the leaders are unanimous in their opinion to hold meetings from booth-level to Lok Sabha constituency level for close coordination among the three parties leaders and activists.

The NDA’s top leaders are focused on the strategies to be adopted at the grassroots level to achieve the best result to get the transfer of votes. They also opined that the activists of all the three parties are moving with close coordination which they felt is a welcome move.

The leaders of all three alliance partners were unanimous in their opinion that the joint public meetings are yielding very good results and felt that such meetings should be organised in the maximum possible areas in the State. The misuse of power by the ruling dispensation also figured at the two-hour-long meeting and all of them decided to lodge a joint complaint besides waging a battle against the misuse of power till proper action is initiated.

The leaders decided to fight for the proper implementation of the Model Code of Conduct and also take the issues to the notice of the poll panel. They dwelt at length on inviting the Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, the Union Home Minister, Mr Amith Shah, and the Union Defence Minister, Mr Rajnath Singh, to the State for the election campaign. The NDA leaders decided to move ahead with a strategy and an action plan that the alliance should win at least 160 Assembly segments and all the Lok Sabha seats in the State.

CM Jagan asks people to vote for YSRCP

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday addressed the crowd in Prathipadu, who had been waiting for more than two hours for him.

Expressing his gratitude to the people gathered in the venue amidst the bad weather, he asked whether they were ready to protect and continue the welfare measures introduced by the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

“Are you all ready to support the YSRCP government, which has implemented historic welfare measures in terms of education, health, farmers’ assistance, women empowerment, pensions for the needy, and various services at the village secretariat…,” said Chief Minister Jagan.

Also Read EC notice to Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan for remarks against Naidu

Coming down heavily on the opposition, Chief Minister Y S Jagan said, “Earlier, without bribes, no welfare schemes were implemented, but in our government, we have been delivering without bribes and discrimination. We had deposited over Rs 2.7 lakh crore through DBT alone.”

He asked the people whether they were ready to press two buttons on a fan symbol in the upcoming elections. “This election is not a contest between Jagan and Chandrababu, but a battle between the poor and the likes of Chandrababu, who is associated with frauds. Like 2014, Chandrababu-Pawan Kalyan-Modi has come up with a colorful manifesto which would be forgotten as well,” said CM Jagan.

Chandrababu fools people with fake promises, says CM Jagan

Further in his speech, he emphasised how “Chandrababu had failed to implement even one of his promises. From loan waivers for farmers (87,612 Crore) and Self-Help Groups (14,205 Crore) to Rs 25,000 deposit after the birth of a girl child in the family under the Mahalakshmi Scheme, nothing materialized,”

He asked the crowd whether they had received even a single rupee between 2014 and 2019 because of the birth of a female child in their house.

“In 2014, Chandrababu Naidu sent a pamphlet to every household with various promises like a job to every household or Rs 2000 as an unemployment benefit. During his 60 months in power, did he give 1.2 lakh per household?” he asked.

CM Jagan further highlighted his failed promises like 3 cents of land to eligible beneficiaries, a BC sub-plan worth Rs 10,000 crores, a loan waiver for people with power looms and handloom units, women’s protection force, developing a state like Singapore, building hi-tech cities, which were not fulfilled.

The Chief Minister also noted opposition alliance led by Chandrababu Naidu-Pawan Kalyan-Narendra Modi failed to get the special status to Andhra Pradesh and has come together again with colorful promises in the name of Super Six and Super Seven. “In this battle to save the future of the state and the future of the poor, go to every house and tell the truth and become my star campaigners,” he said.