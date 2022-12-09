AP: Student rescued after slipping from train dies of injuries

Sasikala was admitted to KIMS, ICON with internal bleeding and severe injuries, including on her spine, leading to her death a day after.

Updated: 9th December 2022 3:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: The student stuck who was rescued after getting stuck between a train and a platform at Duvvada railway station in Andhra Pradesh’s (AP) Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, died due to multiple organ failure while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

Sasikala, an MCA student, attempted to deboard the Guntur-Rayagada Express when she slipped and was trapped between the train and the platform. She was recused by the railway protection force, almost after an hour of struggle and attempts of rescue.

