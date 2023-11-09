AP: TDP, Janasena to hold collaborative meetings for Assembly polls

Vijayawada: The TDP and the Janasena party will organise collaborative meetings in all 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh from November 14 to 16 to develop action plans, a senior Telugu Desam leader said on Thursday.

TDP state president K Atchen Naidu said further details on these meetings which will develop an action plan for each of the constituencies would be made known in a couple of days and added the two parties will collectively fight against the alleged irregularities in voter lists.

“TDP and Janasena considered joint districts as a unit and conducted district-level meetings with leaders from both parties. As a continuation of this effort, on the 14th, 15th, and 16th of this month (November), the parties will host collaborative meetings in all 175 assembly constituencies across the state,” said Naidu told reporters after the second joint action committee meeting of the parties.

He said the two parties will work jointly from the village level to the state level by joining forces among their various wings such as legal, technological, NRI and others.

Also, a manifesto committee with three members each from the TDP and Janasena will hold discussions and include five to six points proposed by the latter in the TDP’s manifesto.

The manifesto meeting is scheduled on November 13 and from November 17 both parties will jointly participate in the door-to-door ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ (guarantee for the future) programme. They will also address key issues such as roads, liquor, sand, electricity tariff and hike in the prices of essential commodities, among others.