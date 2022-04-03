AP: TDP objects to govt affidavit on Amaravati works

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party MLC BT Naidu on Sunday strongly objected to the YSR Congress Party-led state government’s affidavit in the High Court seeking a time of 60 months for the construction of Amaravati capital city.

BT Naidu said the latest affidavit once again exposed the YSRCP government’s ‘ulterior motives’ to sabotage Amaravati and cause suffering to thousands of farmers who gave up their ancestral lands.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC said that 90 percent of work was completed on some parts of the Amaravati plan. “How could the government seek 60 months’ time to complete the remaining 10 percent works?” he asked.

BT Naidu said that over 70 percent of work was completed on the Polavaram lifeline irrigation project during the TDP regime itself. “However, chief minister YS Jagan had totally undermined both Polavaram and Amaravati projects though they were like two eyes for the state,” he remarked.

Naidu termed it ‘unpardonable’ that the ruling YSRCP was still continuing to throw mud on the capital project regardless of the court judgments. “With 29,000 acres given by the farmers, a wealth of over Rs 2 lakh crores was created for Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati. With this massive property, a glorious and landmark capital city could be constructed for the 5 crore people of the state,” he said.

The TDP MLC said that for the past three years, the YSRCP ministers have been carrying misinformation propaganda against Amaravati in the name of ‘Kammaravati’, graphics, and flood-proneness. “Why didn’t the government provide details of its anti-Amaravati campaigns in its court affidavit? The YSRCP regime admitted in the court that its campaigns in the past three years were false and politically motivated,” he remarked.

BT Naidu recalled how the YSRCP MLAs criticised former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu that he could not complete capital construction in his five-year term. “Jagan Reddy said during the elections that he would complete capital city within six months. It was shameless that having wasted three years of precious time, the Jagan regime was now seeking more time to complete the capital works,” he said.

The TDP MLC asserted that the courts had a constitutional duty and right to declare decisions of the government as ‘invalid’ if they were in violation of the constitutional provisions. “If the legislature passed a bill cancelling all the cases of Jagan Reddy, it would not stand in the courts of law. The government’s vindictive attitude had already caused huge loss to the people due to a lack of full-fledged capital and the absence of investments,” he asserted.