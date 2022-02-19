AP: TDP slams Sajjala’s comments on CBI charge sheet

Amaravati: TDP former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday criticised the Government’s advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for making ‘meaningless statements’ even after the CBI charge sheet exposed the culprits in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder.

Bonda Uma asked Sajjala to clarify why the YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy immediately rushed to the Viveka residence immediately after the murder. “Why did the MP get the bloodstains removed at the crime scene?” he asked.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader demanded the government’s advisor to explain why Avinash Reddy called a compounder from AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharati Reddy’s father Gangi Reddy’s hospital to the murder spot. “How could the MP make the compounder give stitches to the bleeding wounds on the Viveka body?” he questioned.

Bonda Uma asked whether it was not a fact that Avinash Reddy called Sakshi media and the district SP over the phone and told them that Vivekananda Reddy died of a heart attack. “The MP asked them not to turn the death into a controversy. Sajjala should have clarified all these aspects before passing illogical comments on the CBI charge sheet and the TDP,” he alleged.

The TDP leader said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had demanded the CBI probe at the time of the murder, saying that he had no faith in the Former CM Chandrababu Naidu’s government and in the AP police. “After coming to power, the CM withdrew his petition for the CBI investigation. Why did the Jagan Reddy regime reduce even the scope of the SIT investigation formed by the previous regime?” he asked.

Bonda Uma said the CBI charge sheet clearly stated on page number 14 that the main reason for the Viveka murder was over the Kadapa MP ticket. “The charge sheet mentioned that Viveka strongly urged Jagan Reddy not to give the MP ticket to YS Avinash Reddy,” he claimed.

The TDP leader said that the CBI charge sheet had also clearly said that Avinash Reddy bore a grudge against Viveka and got him eliminated by using Erra Gangi Reddy, Devireddy Shankar Reddy, Sunil Yadav, Umashankar Reddy, and Viveka former driver Dasthagiri. “How could Sajjala avoid making any statement on this?” he questioned.

Bonda Uma pointed out that the petition challenging Dastagiri turning approver was dismissed by the court a few days ago. “Following this, a CBI top officer from Delhi arrived in Pulivendula. This had sent shivers down the spine of the ruling party leadership in the state,” he said.