Apple launches first online store in Saudi Arabia with Arabic support

Riyadh: United States (US) technology giant Apple has recently launched its first official online store and dedicated Apple Store app in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant step in expanding its digital footprint across the Middle East.

For the first time, the platform offers complete Arabic-language support, enhancing the shopping journey for customers throughout the Kingdom.

Shoppers can now access Apple’s full product range—from iPhones and iPads to MacBooks and accessories—through a streamlined, locally optimised platform. The store provides easy navigation, customised suggestions, and live assistance, all in Arabic.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail, said the rollout is designed to create a more accessible and tailored experience. “The Apple Online Store and Apple Store app offer an easy and engaging way to shop, personalised for customers in Saudi Arabia,” she stated.

First-ever Arabic engraving and real-time support

Apple is now providing complimentary engraving in both Arabic and English on selected items such as AirPods, Apple Pencil, and AirTag via its platform, giving customers the chance to personalise their devices.

Free Arabic and English engraving now available for AirPods in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Apple

Shoppers can also receive one-on-one assistance for setting up new devices, transferring data securely, activating SIMs, and getting answers to product questions through online or phone support.

Flexible payment plans and sustainability options

To make purchases more affordable, Apple has partnered with Tamara to introduce a Buy Now, Pay Later option, allowing users to split payments into four interest-free monthly instalments.

The launch also includes the Apple Trade In programme, where customers can exchange eligible devices for credit towards new ones. Non-eligible items can be recycled at no charge, supporting Apple’s global commitment to sustainability and reducing e-waste.

Major retail expansion planned

Apple is preparing to open flagship retail stores across Saudi Arabia beginning in 2026, including a standout location in Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This follows the successful launch of the Apple Developer Academy in Riyadh in 2021, further strengthening Apple’s investment in regional innovation.

With its newly launched platforms, Apple deepens its connection to Saudi consumers by offering convenience, personalisation, and eco-conscious choices—all in the customer’s preferred language.