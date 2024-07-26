Apple revises iPhone prices in India; check new rates

Apple has announced a significant price reduction across its entire iPhone range in India, marking the first time the tech giant has reduced prices for its Pro models. The move comes in response to a decrease in basic customs duty on mobile phones from 20 per cent to 15 per cent in the recent Union Budget 2024 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Price reduction details

Pro Models: Customers can save between ₹5,100 to ₹6,000 on Pro or Pro Max models.



: Customers can save between ₹5,100 to ₹6,000 on Pro or Pro Max models. Made-in-India iPhones: The iPhone 13, 14, and 15 models will be cheaper by ₹3,000, while the iPhone SE will now be cheaper by ₹2,300.

The reduction in customs duty has also impacted the prices of imported smartphones. Previously, imported smartphones attracted an 18 per cent GST and a total of 22 per cent customs duty (20 per cent basic and 2 per cent surcharge). With the recent cut, the total customs duty on imported phones comes to 16.5 per cent (15 per cent basic and 1.5 per cent surcharge). For India-made phones, only GST at 18 per cent is levied.

Check revised prices here:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 (256 GB): ₹69,600 → ₹63,600

: ₹69,600 → ₹63,600 iPhone 13 (512 GB): ₹89,600 → ₹83,600

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 (256 GB): ₹79,600 → ₹73,600

: ₹79,600 → ₹73,600 iPhone 14 (512 GB): ₹99,600 → ₹93,600

iPhone 14+

iPhone 14+ (256 GB): ₹89,600 → ₹83,600

: ₹89,600 → ₹83,600 iPhone 14+ (512 GB): ₹109,600 → ₹103,600

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 (256 GB): ₹89,600 → ₹83,600

: ₹89,600 → ₹83,600 iPhone 15 (512 GB): ₹109,600 → ₹103,600

iPhone 15+

iPhone 15+ (256 GB): ₹99,600 → ₹93,600

: ₹99,600 → ₹93,600 iPhone 15+ (512 GB): ₹119,600 → ₹113,600

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro (256 GB): ₹139,800 → ₹133,800

: ₹139,800 → ₹133,800 iPhone 15 Pro (512 GB) : ₹159,700 → ₹153,700

: ₹159,700 → ₹153,700 iPhone 15 Pro (1 Tb): ₹179,400 → ₹173,400

iPhone 15 Pro Max