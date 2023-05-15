Applications invited for Chemistry research prog by IIIT-Hyderabad

Mentored by computational scientists from academia and industry, young researchers would have an opportunity to join PhD and MS research programmes while receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 15000.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2023 8:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad has invited applications of researchers to apply for their computation chemistry programme by June 5.

Mentored by computational scientists from academia and industry, young researchers would have an opportunity to join PhD and MS research programmes while receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 15000.

Those who have completed MSc/BTech/MTech with strong research aptitude are eligible to join the programme.

Knowledge of MD simulations and handling Linux environments would be advantages for the applicants.

Interested candidates can mail their CVs to indhu.m@imashub-data.iiit.ac.in

