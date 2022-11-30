Arijit Singh to headline concert at Coca-Cola Arena Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, is all set to perform a live concert in Dubai on January 20, 2023.

The singer will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 7 pm UAE time (8:30 pm IST).

Arijit Singh will be performing at Coca-Cola Arena, as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

The founder of PME Entertainment, Salman Ahmed, said in a statement, “I don’t have to articulate about the sheer genius and magic of a hugely celebrated singer like Arijit Singh. Countless hits, millions of followers, and the pathos that he magically brings to his incredible craft, song after song, has taken him to legend status and beyond.”

“At PME Entertainment, we are devoted to bringing the icons of melody… be it Arijit Singh, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Atif Aslam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kumar Sanu and many others. Enthralling audiences and winning their hearts have been our ethos all through our existence and this time also, it would be no different,” Salman added.

Known for his soulful voice, first made famous with the song Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2, Singh has performed in a number of sold-out concerts in the UAE.

With hits like Kabira, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Channa Mereya from various films, Singh is often referred to as the “king of playback vocals”, for pre-recorded songs that are portrayed as being sung by stars in films. He was also the most streamed Indian artist on Spotify in 2020.

The classically trained musician first gained recognition on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, where he finished sixth. He moved to Mumbai the following year and began his career as a music programmer, working with a number of Bollywood composers.

He went on to record several songs until he hit it big with Tum Hi Ho, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after playback singers in the industry.

Singh sings mostly in Hindi and has also recorded songs for a number of South Indian films in different languages.

Tickets for Arijit Singh’s Dubai concert – which is open to all ages – are priced from Dirhams 95 and are available at Coca-Cola-Arena.com.