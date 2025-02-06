Army fires at Kashmiri truck driver for not halting at Baramulla checkpoint

A truck diver was killed late Wednesday, February 5, when the army fired at him for allegedly ignoring a security forces checkpoint in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The action has sparked huge outrage with political leaders condemning the incident.

According to the police statement, the firing incident unfolded when a truck fully loaded with apple boxes was signalled to stop at the army checkpoint, however, the driver failed to comply with the order and continued moving and crossed the checkpoint, prompting the security forces to open fire at the vehicle.

The driver identified as 32-year-old Waseem Majeed Mir from Sopore’s Bomai village had received bullets on his body due to which he was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Army statement

Following the incident, the Army issued an official statement claiming that a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established in the Amargah area based on specific intelligence about terrorist movements. The truck approached the checkpoint at high speed. Despite repeated warnings, the driver did not stop but instead accelerated the vehicle.

“One speeding suspicious civil truck was spotted. When challenged, the truck didn’t stop despite repeated warnings instead accelerated further while crossing the check post. Alert troops pursued the vehicle for over 23 km. Shots were fired aiming at the tyres to deflate which forced the vehicle to halt at Sangrama Chowk. Consequent to a detailed search, the injured driver was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla by Security Forces where he was declared dead,” the statement read.

“The fully loaded truck has been sent to the nearest police station. Detailed search of the truck in police custody is underway, and investigation on antecedents of the suspect is in progress,” it added.

Are Kashmiri lives so cheap: Iltija Mufti

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mufti, criticized the Army’s action, questioning the circumstances of the fatal shooting and flagged concerns about the treatment of Kashmir civilians.

“Shocking that after a civilian killing in Kathua dubbed as an ‘OGW’ another civilian from Sopore was shot dead by the Army. How strange that after chasing the truck for over 23 kms they claim to have fired at the tyres but somehow misfired at him instead. Are Kashmiri lives so cheap? How long will you justify this unbridled impunity by pointing everyone with the needle of suspicion?” Iltija wrote on X.

Former minister of education of Jammu and Kashmir Altaf Bukhari also condemned the army action. “My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family of truck driver Waseem Majeed Mir from Goripora Bumia in Sopore, who was killed in a firing incident at a checkpoint in Baramulla. Initial reports suggest that he was driving his truck carrying apple boxes when he failed to comply with a signal from the security forces, who wanted him to stop at the Naka,” he stated

“This incident requires a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances under which this unfortunate event occurred,” he added.